A Recollection by Horace Holley

June 28, 2021
A Recollection by Horace Holley

Impressions on ‘Abdu’l-Baha

A Recollection by Horace Holley

Source: Horace Holley, quoted in The Baha’i World Volume 13

. . . As the party rose I saw among them a stately old man, robed in a cream-coloured gown, his white hair and beard shining in the sun. He displayed a beauty of stature, an inevitable harmony of attitude and dress I had never seen nor thought of in men. Without having ever visualized the Master, I knew that this was He. My whole body underwent a shock. My heart leaped, my knees weakened, a thrill of acute receptive feeling flowed from head to foot. I seemed to have turned into some most sensitive sense-organ, as if eyes and ears were not enough for this sublime impression. In every part of me I stood aware of ‘Abdu’l-Baha’s presence. From sheer happiness I wanted to cry -it seemed the most suitable form of self-expression at my command. While my own personality was flowing away, even while I exhibited a state of complete humility, a new being, not my own, assumed its place. A glory, as it were from the summits of human nature, poured into me, and I was conscious of a most intense impulse to admire. In ‘Abdu’l-Baha I felt the awful presence of Baha’u’llah, and as my thoughts returned to activity, I realized that I had drawn as near as man now may to pure spirit and pure being. This wonderful experience came to me beyond my own volition. I had entered the Master’s presence and become the servant of a higher will for its own purpose. Even my memory of that temporary change of being bears strange authority over me. I know men can become; and that single overcharged moment, shining out from the dark mountain pass of all past time, reflects like a mirror I can turn upon all circumstances to consider their worth by an intelligence purer than my own. 

 


Collections

You may also like

We would love to hear from you

© 2021 National Spiritual Assembly of the Bahá'ís of the United States. | Privacy Policy | Terms and conditions | Site Credits

Close

Contact Us

Whether you are exploring the Bahá'í Faith or looking to become an active member, there are various ways you can connect with our community.

Please ensure that all the Required Fields* are completed before submitting.

Please choose one or more options below*:
Meet Bahá’ís near you or schedule a time to speak with a Bahá’í by phone or video chat.
Have introductory material mailed to you.
Receive a monthly round-up of new content on the bahai.us site and other features.
I would like to find Bahá’ís in my area
Name:
First Name*
Last Name*
Contact Information:
Street
City*
State*
ZIP Code*
Phone
E-mail *
Do you have any questions or comments you would like to share with us?

characters available