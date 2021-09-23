Get Feed for iCal (Google Calendar). This is for subscribing to the events in the Calendar. Add this URL to either iCal (Mac) or Google Calendar, or any other calendar that supports iCal Feed.
Take an online course or meet Baha’is through a video chat. Attend a Baha’i conference or retreat center for an afternoon or a weekend. Find a family-friendly summer or winter camp near you. Browse the calendar below for these and other opportunities to engage that are open to everyone.
Whether you are exploring the Bahá'í Faith or looking to become an active member, there are various ways you can connect with our community.
Please ensure that all the Required Fields* are completed before submitting.