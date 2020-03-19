Happy Naw Ruz from the Baha’i House of Worship in Wilmette, Illinois
Dear Friends,
Because of the COVID-19 health crisis, all organized activities at the Bahá’í House of Worship have been cancelled until late-May, including the coming spring holy day observances.
The Bahá’í New Year, Naw Ruz, begins at sunset on the 19th of March. We are pleased to note that many Bahá’ís are imaginatively connecting online to celebrate Holy Days and hold virtual worship and community gatherings. Attached here is a PDF document with a selection of writings and music compiled by Welcome Center staff that may be a useful resource for your Naw-Ruz celebrations.
We wish you good health, peace of mind, and the ability to be of service to humanity during this unprecedented time in the world.
With loving regards,
The Bahá’í House of Worship Welcome Center staff
http://www.bahai.us/2020-naw-ruz-program/