House of Worship Re-Opens

July 1, 2021
The Baha’i House of Worship in Wilmette, Illinois, has reopened it’s doors following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Every one of us has a soul that longs to connect with its Creator and to contribute to a better world. The Baha’i House of Worship stands as a testament to these purposes, offering a quiet and safe space to go inward and revitalize your sense of purpose in the world.

As of July 1, 2021 the Temple Auditorium is open to visitors during the following hours: Daily, 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The Welcome Center is open to visitors during the following hours: Wed., 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thurs. – Sun., 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The Bookshop in the Welcome Center closes one hour prior to closing time. (5:00 p.m.)


© 2021 National Spiritual Assembly of the Bahá'ís of the United States.

