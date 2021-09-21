History of Master’s Life

Petition by the American Baha’is

Source: Vignettes from the Life of ‘Abdu’l-Baha

Corinne True made one of her nine pilgrimages to the Baha’i Holy Places in Palestine during the time of the Second Commission of Investigation by the Turks, when ‘Abdu’l-Baha had again been confined as a prisoner to Akka by order of the Sultan of Turkey. On this visit Mrs. True took a petition to the Master asking permission for the American Baha’is to begin planning for the erection of a “House of Worship”. This petition was in the form of a parchment containing the signatures of over 1000 American believers. She tells the story of putting the parchment behind her on the divan and first presenting the little gifts sent by the loving friends. But the Master strode across the room, reached behind her and grasped the parchment, holding it high in the air. “This,” He exclaimed, “this is what gives me great joy!” “Go back.” He told her, “ go back and work for the Temple; it is a great work.” How she longed to do this work, but it seemed such a great task. ‘Abdu’l-Baha, looking at her with deep intensity said, “Devote yourself to this project – make a beginning, and all will come right.” He then proceeded to give basic instructions about its design. It was to have nine sides, nine gardens, nine fountains, nine doors, nine walks, etc.” And so a vision of the first Baha’i Temple in the Western Hemisphere was born.