







Race-Unity-Justice

Abdu’l-Baha’s Visit to Mr. Tinsley

Source: Star of the West, Volume 4 – Issue 12

San Francisco, California, October 10, 1912.

Abdu’l-Baha visited Charles Tinsley, a black employee of Phoebe Hearst who probably came into the Faith through Robert Turner, Mrs. Hearst’s longtime butler and the first African-American Baha’i. Charles was laid up at home with a broken leg and other injuries after a hit-and-run accident when the Master arrived.

ABDU’L-BAHA:—How are you? I am very glad to see you.

Mr. Tinsley:—I am well excepting this broken leg which has kept me in bed a long time. I am impatient to be up and out to work for the Cause.

ABDU’L-BAHA:—You must not be sad. This affliction will make you spiritually stronger. Do not be sad. Cheer up! Praise be to God, you are dear to me. I will tell you a story:—

A certain ruler wished to appoint one of his subjects to a high office; so, in order to train him, the ruler cast him into prison and caused him to suffer much. The man was surprised at this, for he expected great favors. The ruler had him taken from prison and beaten with sticks. This greatly astonished the man, for he thought the ruler loved him. After this he was hanged on the gallows until he was nearly dead. After he recovered he asked the ruler, “If you love me, why did you do these things?” The ruler replied: “I wish to make you prime minister. By having gone through these ordeals you are better fitted for that office. I wish you to know how it is yourself. When you are obliged to punish, you will know how it feels to endure these things. I love you so I wish you to become perfect.”

[To Mr. Tinsley] Even so with you. After this ordeal you will reach maturity. God sometimes causes us to suffer much and to have many misfortunes that we may become strong in His Cause.

You will soon recover and be spiritually stronger than ever before. You will work for God and carry the Message to many of your people.