Abdu’l-Baha’s Visit to Mr. Tinsley

June 30, 2021
Abdu’l-Baha’s Visit to Mr. Tinsley

Race-Unity-Justice

Abdu’l-Baha’s Visit to Mr. Tinsley

Source: Star of the West, Volume 4 – Issue 12
San Francisco, California, October 10, 1912.

Abdu’l-Baha visited Charles Tinsley, a black employee of Phoebe Hearst who probably came into the Faith through Robert Turner, Mrs. Hearst’s longtime butler and the first African-American Baha’i.  Charles was laid up at home with a broken leg and other injuries after a hit-and-run accident when the Master arrived.

ABDU’L-BAHA:—How are you? I am very glad to see you.

Mr. Tinsley:—I am well excepting this broken leg which has kept me in bed a long time. I am impatient to be up and out to work for the Cause.

ABDU’L-BAHA:—You must not be sad. This affliction will make you spiritually stronger. Do not be sad. Cheer up! Praise be to God, you are dear to me. I will tell you a story:—

A certain ruler wished to appoint one of his subjects to a high office; so, in order to train him, the ruler cast him into prison and caused him to suffer much. The man was surprised at this, for he expected great favors. The ruler had him taken from prison and beaten with sticks. This greatly astonished the man, for he thought the ruler loved him. After this he was hanged on the gallows until he was nearly dead. After he recovered he asked the ruler, “If you love me, why did you do these things?” The ruler replied: “I wish to make you prime minister. By having gone through these ordeals you are better fitted for that office. I wish you to know how it is yourself. When you are obliged to punish, you will know how it feels to endure these things. I love you so I wish you to become perfect.”

[To Mr. Tinsley] Even so with you. After this ordeal you will reach maturity. God sometimes causes us to suffer much and to have many misfortunes that we may become strong in His Cause.

You will soon recover and be spiritually stronger than ever before. You will work for God and carry the Message to many of your people.


Collections

You may also like

We would love to hear from you

© 2021 National Spiritual Assembly of the Bahá'ís of the United States. | Privacy Policy | Terms and conditions | Site Credits

Close

Contact Us

Whether you are exploring the Bahá'í Faith or looking to become an active member, there are various ways you can connect with our community.

Please ensure that all the Required Fields* are completed before submitting.

Please choose one or more options below*:
Meet Bahá’ís near you or schedule a time to speak with a Bahá’í by phone or video chat.
Have introductory material mailed to you.
Receive a monthly round-up of new content on the bahai.us site and other features.
I would like to find Bahá’ís in my area
Name:
First Name*
Last Name*
Contact Information:
Street
City*
State*
ZIP Code*
Phone
E-mail *
Do you have any questions or comments you would like to share with us?

characters available